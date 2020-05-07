S&P tests 2900 and NASDAQ tests 9000 levels. Natural resistance targets.

The S&P index is currently testing the 2900 level. The high price has reached 2901.39. That is up 51.36 points or 1.8%



the NASDAQ index is testing the 9000 level and is now trading positive on the year (above 8972.60). The high price has reached 9002.605.The prices not been above 9000 since March 4.



The Dow industrial average has moved above the 24,000 level in trading today. It currently trades at 24,060, +394 points or 1.67%

There are some rumblings at the move lower in yields is helping to support equities. The Fed will do anything to keep the economy going, and even inflate should there be a rebound (they are getting further behind on the inflation mandate of 2%).

