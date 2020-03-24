S&P tests 50 hour MA. Can the market get and stay above the MA level?
Technical Analysis
Getting and staying above the MA is the minimum
As per an earlier post, the S&P is down testing its 50 hour moving average at 2412.11. The price has quickly moved up to a high of 2415.73 and backed off a bit. It will take a move above that MA level - and staying above - to give buyers more confidence. So far, sellers are balancing the market near the level.
PS. the S&P is now corrected 10.21% from the low reached just yesterday
PSS. The 100 hour MA (blue line) would be a 19.67% increase from the low (at current levels)