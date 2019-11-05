S&P trades above and below the unchanged/record closing level.

1/2 hour of trading remains

With 30 minutes left in the US stock trading day, the S&P index is trading above and below its unchange level at around 3078.27. We currently trade at 3077.27 down 1.0 points on the day.





Since yesterday was a record close for all 3 major stock indices in the US, close higher will be a new record while the close lower will not be a new record.





The NASDAQ index is still holding onto a 10.5 point gain and the Dow industrial average is up 58 points. So above those indices are on pace for new record closes.





Overall, the day has acted like the run higher is tired. Having said that, it may be tired but the sellers are not exactly sticking their flag in the ground for control (heck the Nasdaq and Dow may still close at record highs).





Nevertheless,, there is little more sluggishness in the upside trading today.

