S&P trades at a new session high

Index is up 0.65% on the day

The S&P index is trading at a new session high at 3006.51. That is up 0.67% on the day.









The all-time high from July comes in at 3027.98. The high from last week reached 3008.29 on Thursday. Those are the next upside targets for the index.



The NASDAQ composite index is currently up 71.5 points or 0.88% 8161.04. Its high reached 8164.137.





The Dow industrial average is a lagging with the gain of only 31 points or 0.12% at 26801.60. Boeing is a drag on the Dow today. There stock is currently trading down $14.95 or -4.35% at $329.10. The airline has been downgraded on the back of continued issues with its 737 Max airplanes.

