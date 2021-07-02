S&P closes at a record level for the 7th consecutive day
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ closes at a record and so does the Dow...The S&P index is up for the seventh straight day and closes at a record level once again. It is the 7th record high close for the S&P.
The NASDAQ index also closed at a record today that is the second consecutive record close for the NASDAQ.
The Dow industrial average also closed at a record level. That is the first record close for the Dow this week and the first since May 7.
The major indices are all closing near the highs for the day after stronger jobs gains but not enough to worry the markets. .
Leading the S&P are:
- Information technology up 1.39% the
- Consumer discretionary up 0.97%
- Healthcare up 0.94%
- Communication services up 0.93%
Three of the 11 sectors closed lower including:
- Financials down -0.22%
- Energy -0.08%, and
- Utilities -0.06%
Other highlights:
- Advancers 1703 vs Decliners 1608
- Dow rises for the fourth straight day
- Dow S&P and NASDAQ close higher for the second consecutive week
A look at the record closing levels shows:
- S&P index rose 32.4 points or 0.75% at 4352.33
- NASDAQ index rose 116.96 points or 0.81% at 14639.34
- Dow industrial average rose 152.82 points or 0.44% at 34786.34
- Russell 2000-23.6 points or -1.01% at 2305.76
For the week,
- S&P index rose 1.68%
- NASDAQ index rose 1.96%
- Dow rose 1.07%