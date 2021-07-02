S&P closes at a record level for the 7th consecutive day

NASDAQ closes at a record and so does the Dow...





The NASDAQ index also closed at a record today that is the second consecutive record close for the NASDAQ.





The Dow industrial average also closed at a record level. That is the first record close for the Dow this week and the first since May 7.







Leading the S&P are: Information technology up 1.39% the



Consumer discretionary up 0.97%



Healthcare up 0.94%



Communication services up 0.93%

Three of the 11 sectors closed lower including: Financials down -0.22%

Energy -0.08%, and

Utilities -0.06%

Other highlights:

Advancers 1703 vs Decliners 1608

Dow rises for the fourth straight day



Dow S&P and NASDAQ close higher for the second consecutive week

A look at the record closing levels shows: S&P index rose 32.4 points or 0.75% at 4352.33



NASDAQ index rose 116.96 points or 0.81% at 14639.34



Dow industrial average rose 152.82 points or 0.44% at 34786.34

it wasn't all happy and bullish times and small cap stocks:

Russell 2000-23.6 points or -1.01% at 2305.76

For the week, it wasn't all happy and bullish times and small cap stocks: S&P index rose 1.68%

NASDAQ index rose 1.96%



For the week, it wasn't all happy and bullish times and small cap stocks: S&P index rose 1.68%

The S&P index is up for the seventh straight day and closes at a record level once again. It is the 7th record high close for the S&P.