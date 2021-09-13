S&P trades negative. On track for the sixth straight day of declines

Looking at the hourly chart, the S&P opened back above its 200 hour moving average, but has since moved back below that moving average level at 4472.09 (green line in the chart above).





Staying below the 200 hour moving average keeps the sellers more in control. The last times the price moved below (see red shaded areas), the price action rebounded back above fairly quickly.





It will take a move back above the 200 hour moving average to tilt the bias more to the upside again. Until then, there could be more downside probing with the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the August 19 low coming in at 4426.39.