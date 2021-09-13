S&P trades negative. On track for the sixth straight day of declines
Technical Analysis
Dow industrial average still higherThe major stock indices are trading lower with the S&P index now and negative on the day. It is on track for its six straight day of declines. The index is down -11.1 points or -0.25% at 4447.46.
Looking at the hourly chart, the S&P opened back above its 200 hour moving average, but has since moved back below that moving average level at 4472.09 (green line in the chart above).
Staying below the 200 hour moving average keeps the sellers more in control. The last times the price moved below (see red shaded areas), the price action rebounded back above fairly quickly.
It will take a move back above the 200 hour moving average to tilt the bias more to the upside again. Until then, there could be more downside probing with the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the August 19 low coming in at 4426.39.
The NASDAQ index is also lower but off it's lows for the day at 150385. It currently trades at 15052.19.
The Dow industrial average is still up by 88 point or 0.26% at 34694.48, but it is trading just off it's lows of 34665.50. The high price reached 34939.10.
The Dow industrial average has been down for five consecutive days. So it is still on track for breaking that losing streak. The NASDAQ index is down three straight days. It is working on its fourth day down today