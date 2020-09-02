S&P trades to a new session high/all-time new highs
Technical Analysis
Up over 1%The S&P index is trading at new session highs at 3564.04. That is up about 37 points or 1.06%. The low for the day reached 3535.23. At the low, the S&P index was up 0.24%. The index is also trading at new all time highs. Yesterday the index closed at the highest level on record.
The NASDAQ index is also recovering but still off its highest levels for the day. The index is currently up 65 points or 0.55% at 12004.20. The low reached -0.87% earlier today. The high just after the opening was up 0.93%.
The Dow industrial average is also trading at session highs. It is currently up 293.67 points or 1.03%.