S&P trades to a new session high/all-time new highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Up over 1%

The S&P index is trading at new session highs at 3564.04. That is up about 37 points or 1.06%. The low for the day reached 3535.23. At the low, the S&P index was up 0.24%.  The index is also trading at new all time highs. Yesterday the index closed at the highest level on record.

Up over 1%_
The NASDAQ index is also recovering but still off its highest levels for the day. The index is currently up 65 points or 0.55% at 12004.20. The low reached -0.87% earlier today. The high just after the opening was up 0.93%.

The Dow industrial average is also trading at session highs. It is currently up 293.67 points or 1.03%.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose