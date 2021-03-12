S&P trades to a new session high and nearly erases loss for the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski

Dow industrial average continues to lead the way and the Nasdaq lags far behind

The S&P index is traded to a new session high 3937.66. That took the price nearly to unchanged on the day. The current price is at 3937.31, down -2.03 points or -0.05%.

The Dow industrial average continues to lead the charge with a gain of 232 points or 0.71% at 32717.67

The NASDAQ index likes far behind with a decline of -107 points or -0.80% at 13291.08.

For the week, the Dow is leading with a gain of 3.87%. The index is up 2.85% while the S&P is up 2.45%. There is still an hour left of trading. 

