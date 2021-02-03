S&P trades to new session highs

NASDAQ index close but declines but still below session high





A look at the numbers shows the

S&P index up around 20 points or 0.52% to 3846.37. The high price reached 3846.77

the Dow industrial average just moved up to a new session high at 30772. It currently trades at 30761 up 72 points or 0.24%



The NASDAQ index is up 77 points or 0.56% 13690. It's high price came earlier in the day at 13723.83

Some big gainers today includes the meme stocks:

Koss is up 34.5%

AMC, +19.95%



Gamestop, +15.24% Other non meme gainers include Corsair, up 11.52%

Alphabet, +9.19%. They posted strong earnings and revenues after the close yesterday



Daimler, +7.85%



American Express, +5.73%



AliBaba, +5.0%



Rack space, +5%



AirBNB, +4.79%



Alcoa, +4.37%



Chewy, +3.69%



Palantir, +3.26%



Boeing, +3.43%



Ford Motor's, +3.04%



General Motors, +2.9%

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

the S&P index and Dow industrial average are trading to new session highs. Meanwhile the NASDAQ index is going back there the clients but still remains below its high for the day.