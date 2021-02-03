S&P trades to new session highs
NASDAQ index close but declines but still below session highthe S&P index and Dow industrial average are trading to new session highs. Meanwhile the NASDAQ index is going back there the clients but still remains below its high for the day.
A look at the numbers shows the
- S&P index up around 20 points or 0.52% to 3846.37. The high price reached 3846.77
- the Dow industrial average just moved up to a new session high at 30772. It currently trades at 30761 up 72 points or 0.24%
- The NASDAQ index is up 77 points or 0.56% 13690. It's high price came earlier in the day at 13723.83
Some big gainers today includes the meme stocks:
- Koss is up 34.5%
- AMC, +19.95%
- Gamestop, +15.24%
Other non meme gainers include
- Corsair, up 11.52%
- Alphabet, +9.19%. They posted strong earnings and revenues after the close yesterday
- Daimler, +7.85%
- American Express, +5.73%
- AliBaba, +5.0%
- Rack space, +5%
- AirBNB, +4.79%
- Alcoa, +4.37%
- Chewy, +3.69%
- Palantir, +3.26%
- Boeing, +3.43%
- Ford Motor's, +3.04%
- General Motors, +2.9%