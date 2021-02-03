S&P trades to new session highs

NASDAQ index close but declines but still below session high

the S&P index and Dow industrial average are trading to new session highs. Meanwhile the NASDAQ index is going back there the clients but still remains below its high for the day.

A look at the numbers shows the 
  • S&P index up around 20 points or 0.52% to 3846.37. The high price reached 3846.77
  • the Dow industrial average just moved up to a new session high at 30772. It currently trades at 30761 up 72 points or 0.24%
  • The NASDAQ index is up 77 points or 0.56% 13690. It's high price came earlier in the day at 13723.83
Some big gainers today includes the meme stocks:
  • Koss is up 34.5%
  • AMC, +19.95%
  • Gamestop, +15.24%
Other non meme gainers include
  • Corsair, up 11.52%
  • Alphabet, +9.19%. They posted strong earnings and revenues after the close yesterday
  • Daimler, +7.85%
  • American Express, +5.73%
  • AliBaba, +5.0%
  • Rack space, +5%
  • AirBNB, +4.79%
  • Alcoa, +4.37%
  • Chewy, +3.69%
  • Palantir, +3.26%
  • Boeing, +3.43%
  • Ford Motor's, +3.04%
  • General Motors, +2.9%
