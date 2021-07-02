S&P trading to new session highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Seventh record day in a row for the S&P index

The S&P index and Dow industrial average are trading their high levels and are looking to both closed at record levels. For the S&P index, it would be the seventh consecutive record high close for the index.  For the NASDAQ, a new high be the second consecutive record close.  

A snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • S&P index up 26.78 points or 0.62% at 4346.72
  • NASDAQ index up 81.8 points or 0.56% at 14604.10
  • Dow industrial average up 160 points or would 0.46% at 34793.89
Seventh record day in a row for the S&P index_
Looking at the S&P daily chart below, since bottoming on June 18, the index is up 4.38% over 10 trading days.

S&P index is up 4.38% over the last 10 trading days
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose