S&P trading to new session highs

Seventh record day in a row for the S&P index





A snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index up 26.78 points or 0.62% at 4346.72



NASDAQ index up 81.8 points or 0.56% at 14604.10



Dow industrial average up 160 points or would 0.46% at 34793.89



Looking at the S&P daily chart below, since bottoming on June 18, the index is up 4.38% over 10 trading days.





The S&P index and Dow industrial average are trading their high levels and are looking to both closed at record levels. For the S&P index, it would be the seventh consecutive record high close for the index. For the NASDAQ, a new high be the second consecutive record close.