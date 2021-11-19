S&P turns negative. NASDAQ trade back toward the lows

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Fed speak is starting to weigh a bit

The S&P has turned back negative on the day after moving within one point of its all-time record at the day's high. The high price reached 4717.75. The all-time high is at 4718.50. The current price is trading at 4698.14, down -6.29 points or -0.13%.

For the NASDAQ index it did reach an all-time high today of 16121.12. At the high, the index was up 127.30 points or 0.80%.  

THe Nasdaq is currently trading at 16046.90, +54 points or 0.34%. The NASDAQ index has not traded negative on the day. It's low change was at +23.4 points or +0.15%. 

Both the S&P index in the NASDAQ index closed at record levels yesterday. Of course the NASDAQ is still on track for a another record close. 
