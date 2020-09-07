Spain tops 500,000 coronavirus cases. Largest in Western Europe

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | spain

Virus cases rise 2440 vs 4503 on September 4th

The number of coronavirus cases and Spain topped 500,000. That is the largest in Western Europe. 

The case count rose 2440 vs. 4503 on September 4.  The August holiday season has had a negative impact on the flattening of the curve as case count started to move back to the upside. 

Virus cases rise 2440 vs 4503 on September 4th

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose