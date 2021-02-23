Sterling stays more resilient as UK reopening keeps the optimism flowing

The pound is the best performing major currency today









If anything else, it highlights the conviction in the pound at the moment and this continues to make it tough to really challenge for a push lower.





The break of 1.4000 looks to be sustained now and buyers will be potentially targeting the 2018 highs above 1.4300 if things continue to fall into place for the pound and the UK economy as we look towards the summer.





Adding to that is also the continuation in the technical breakdown in EUR/GBP:







The pair is gradually making its way towards 0.8600 now and from a technical perspective, there is very little in the way of a further drop to 0.8300 from hereon. The pair is gradually making its way towards 0.8600 now and from a technical perspective, there is very little in the way of a further drop to 0.8300 from hereon.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

All things being equal, the technicals are keeping very much in favour of the quid at the moment and the momentum is a tough one to go against unless something changes.

Despite the dollar creeping back up amid hints of risk aversion in the market, the pound is staying more resilient as cable holds near the highs close to 1.4090.