Stock indices end lower. All S&P sectors close lower on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Late day selling hurts major indices

Some late day selling has pushed the major indices into the red.  All the S&P sectors are closing lower on the day. 

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -9.13 points or -0.28% to 3237.15. The high reached 3244.91.The low extended to 3232.43
  • NASDAQ index fell -2.883 points or -0.03% to 9068.58. The high reached 9091.93. The low extended to 9042.55
  • Dow fell -119.97 points or -0.42% to 28583.43. The high reached 28685.50. The low extended to 28565.28.


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose