S&P index gaps above its 50% retracement and starts to work on other upside targets.

The S&P index is currently trading up 72 points or 2.64% at 2834.63. Take a look at the daily chart, the price has gapped above its 50% retracement at 2792.69. And also moved above the high price from last week at 2818.57 and the swing low going back to August 2019 at 2822.12. The next upside target would be the October 2019 swing low at 2855.94. The low from February 28 is also right around that level at 2855.84.





Honestly there are a lot of targets that the S&P index is moving toward. In addition to the ones mentioned above the: