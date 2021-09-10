Stock selling intensifies into the close

NASDAQ is now down -125 points or -0.82%.





The S&P index is down -30.38 points at 4462 and has cracked back below its 200 hour moving average at 4470.48



The Dow industrial average is testing its 100 day moving average at 34634. It is currently trading at 34636, just above that level

The stock market started to tilt more to the downside after the the judge issued an injunction restricting Apple activity toward app developers. Apple shares are trading down -3.35% at $148.93.

As the stocks move toward the close for the week, the selling is intensifying.