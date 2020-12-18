Stocks close lower after setting intraday highs

Major indices rebounded into the close but and lower

NASDAQ snaps a 4 day winning streak



Each of the major indices set intraday all-time highs



S&P 500 snaps a 3 day win streak



major indices close higher for the week







The final numbers are showing:

S&P index fell -13.07 points or -0.35% to 3709.41. The low price reached 3685.84. The high reached 3726.70



NASDAQ index fell -9.108 points or -0.07% to 12755.62. The low price reached 12654.60. The high extended to 12809.60



Dow fell -124.32 points or -0.41% to 30179.02. The low price reached 30029.44. The high was up at 30343.59 For the week, the Nasdaq led the major indices higher. S&P index rose 1.25%



Nasdaq index rose 3.05%

Dow rose 0.44%. Winners today included: FireEye, +33.76%

Crowdstrike, +10.05%

Doordash, +8.77%

Airbnb, +7.24%

liveperson, +6.20%



Broadcom, +2.89%

DuPont, +2.62%



Snowflake, +2.62%

Twitter, +2.32%

Deere & Company, +2.28%



Square, +2.07%

Tesla, +1.51%

Adobe, +1.49% losers today included

US steel, -8.01%



Rite Aid, -6.97%

Intel, -6.32%



FedEx -5.64%



Palantir -4.55%



rocket, -3.17%



GM, -2.83%



Worthington industries, -2.77%



Nucor -2.74%



Schlumberger, -2.7%



United Airlines, -2.44%



Corsair, -2.39%



GoodRX, -2.13%



AliBaba, -1.36%



Apple -1.55%

It was a quadruple witching hour today and also a rebalanced day for the S&P index as Tesla will join the S&P index on Monday. As a result, the price action into the close was quite volatile. The major indices erased bigger declines with a surge in the last 30 or so minutes of trading