Stocks close lower after setting intraday highs
Technical Analysis
Major indices rebounded into the close but and lower
- NASDAQ snaps a 4 day winning streak
- Each of the major indices set intraday all-time highs
- S&P 500 snaps a 3 day win streak
- major indices close higher for the week
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index fell -13.07 points or -0.35% to 3709.41. The low price reached 3685.84. The high reached 3726.70
- NASDAQ index fell -9.108 points or -0.07% to 12755.62. The low price reached 12654.60. The high extended to 12809.60
- Dow fell -124.32 points or -0.41% to 30179.02. The low price reached 30029.44. The high was up at 30343.59
For the week, the Nasdaq led the major indices higher.
- S&P index rose 1.25%
- Nasdaq index rose 3.05%
- Dow rose 0.44%.
Winners today included:
- FireEye, +33.76%
- Crowdstrike, +10.05%
- Doordash, +8.77%
- Airbnb, +7.24%
- liveperson, +6.20%
- Broadcom, +2.89%
- DuPont, +2.62%
- Snowflake, +2.62%
- Twitter, +2.32%
- Deere & Company, +2.28%
- Square, +2.07%
- Tesla, +1.51%
- Adobe, +1.49%
losers today included
- US steel, -8.01%
- Rite Aid, -6.97%
- Intel, -6.32%
- FedEx -5.64%
- Palantir -4.55%
- rocket, -3.17%
- GM, -2.83%
- Worthington industries, -2.77%
- Nucor -2.74%
- Schlumberger, -2.7%
- United Airlines, -2.44%
- Corsair, -2.39%
- GoodRX, -2.13%
- AliBaba, -1.36%
- Apple -1.55%