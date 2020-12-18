Stocks close lower after setting intraday highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Major indices rebounded into the close but and lower

  • NASDAQ snaps a 4 day winning streak
  • Each of the major indices set intraday all-time highs
  • S&P 500 snaps a 3 day win streak
  • major indices close higher for the week
It was a quadruple witching hour today and also a rebalanced day for the S&P index as Tesla will join the S&P index on Monday. As a result, the price action into the close was quite volatile. The major indices erased bigger declines with a surge in the last 30 or so minutes of trading

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index fell -13.07 points or -0.35% to 3709.41. The low price reached 3685.84. The high reached 3726.70
  • NASDAQ index fell -9.108 points or -0.07% to 12755.62. The low price reached 12654.60. The high extended to 12809.60
  • Dow fell -124.32 points or -0.41% to 30179.02. The low price reached 30029.44. The high was up at 30343.59
For the week, the Nasdaq led the major indices higher. 
  • S&P index rose 1.25%
  • Nasdaq index rose 3.05%
  • Dow rose 0.44%.
Winners today included:
  • FireEye, +33.76%
  • Crowdstrike, +10.05%
  • Doordash, +8.77%
  • Airbnb, +7.24%
  • liveperson, +6.20%
  • Broadcom, +2.89%
  • DuPont, +2.62%
  • Snowflake, +2.62%
  • Twitter, +2.32%
  • Deere & Company, +2.28%
  • Square, +2.07%
  • Tesla, +1.51%
  • Adobe, +1.49%
losers today included
  • US steel, -8.01%
  • Rite Aid, -6.97%
  • Intel, -6.32%
  • FedEx -5.64%
  • Palantir -4.55%
  • rocket, -3.17%
  • GM, -2.83%
  • Worthington industries, -2.77%
  • Nucor -2.74%
  • Schlumberger, -2.7%
  • United Airlines, -2.44%
  • Corsair, -2.39%
  • GoodRX, -2.13%
  • AliBaba, -1.36%
  • Apple -1.55%
