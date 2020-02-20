Stocks close lower but could have been a lot worse

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Nasdaq down -0.67%

The major stock indices are closing lower but it could have been a lot worse.  Major indices are well off the session lows.

The final numbers are showing

  • S&P index, -12.92 points or -0.3% at 3373.23. The high reached 3389.15. The low extended to 3341.02
  • Nasdaq index -66.215 points or -0.67% at 9750.96. The high reached 9820.859. The low reached 9636.93
  • Dow fell -128.05 points or -0.44% at 29219.98. The high reached 29368.45. The low extended to 28959.65.


