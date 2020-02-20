Stocks close lower but could have been a lot worse
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq down -0.67%
The major stock indices are closing lower but it could have been a lot worse. Major indices are well off the session lows.
The final numbers are showing
- S&P index, -12.92 points or -0.3% at 3373.23. The high reached 3389.15. The low extended to 3341.02
- Nasdaq index -66.215 points or -0.67% at 9750.96. The high reached 9820.859. The low reached 9636.93
- Dow fell -128.05 points or -0.44% at 29219.98. The high reached 29368.45. The low extended to 28959.65.