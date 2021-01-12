Stocks close the day with modest gains in down and up session.

Major indices rebounds off the lows into the close

The major indices opened modestly higher, moved lower into the midday, and rallied back higher into the close before finding some selling at the bell. The Nasdaq led the way higher with a gain of 0.28%. The Dow was not far behind with a gain of 0.19%





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose 1.58 points or 0.04% at 3801.19. The high price reached 3810.78. The low price extended to 3776.51



NASDAQ index rose 36 points or 0.28% at 13072.43. The high price reached 13105.03. The low extended to 12963.91



Dow closed up 60 points or 0.19% at 31068.69. The high price reached 31114.56. The low extended to 30888.76

The Russell 2000 mid-cap stocks also close higher with solid gain of 1.63%. The index closed at its highs for the day.



Doordash, +14.96%

AirBNB, +8.55%

Chewy, +7.3%

Uber, +7.25%

Corsair, +7.09%



General Motors, +6.24%



Zoom, +5.65%

Ford, +5.11%



Lyft, +4.78%



Tesla, +4.73%

Schlumberger, +4.64%

Rite Aid, +3.94%



Lam research, +3.86%



Goodrx, +3.5%

Beyond Meat, +3.3%

Intel, +3.28%

United Airlines +3.26%



Goldman Sachs, +2.79%

Losers today included:

Western Digital, -3.28%



Intuitive Surgical, -3.12%



Boston Scientific, -3.10%



Comcast -2.93%



Twitter, -2.37%



Facebook, -2.32%



Merck at -2.27%



General Mills, -2.16%



AMD, -1.94%



Visa, -1.93%



Intuit, -1.87%



Disney, -1.73%



Pfizer, -1.59%



Box, -1.57%



Morris -1.54%



MasterCard, -1.52%



Black Knight -1.38%



Nike -1.35%



McDonald's -1.23%



Nio, -1.21%

