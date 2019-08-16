Stocks close the session with solid gains. Erase more of the declines from this week

Major indices close up 1.2% or better

The major US indices are closing with provisional gains of 1.2% or better.





The numbers are showing

The S&P index rose 41.12 points or 1.44% at 2888.71

The NASDAQ index rose 129.38 points or 1.67% at 7895.99

The Dow rose 306.62 points or 1.20% at 25886.01.

For the week, despite the solid gains today, the major indices are ending the week with losses (but it could have been worse).





The S&P index fell -1.03%

The NASDAQ index fell -0.79%

The Dow fell -1.53%

Below are the percentage changes (and high/low ranges) for the major US and European markets this day.













