Stocks closed little changed. Have the best week since April

NASDAQ closes up 9% for the week

The NASDAQ index closed marginally higher for the 5th consecutive day

the S&P index fell marginally snapping a 4 day winning streak



the Dow industrial average also fell snapping its 4 day winning streak



major indices have their best week since April



NASDAQ winning streak is the longest since August

A look at the final numbers are showing:

S&P index, -0.98 points or -0.03% at 3509.47. The high price reached 3521.58. The low price extended to 3484.34



NASDAQ index rose 4.3 points or 0.04% at 11895.23. The high price reached 11920.54. The low price extended to 11737.13



Dow industrial average fell 66.78 points or -0.24% at 28323.46. The high price reached 28431.96. The low price extended to 28189.50

For the week:

S&P index rose 7.32%



NASDAQ index rose 9.01%



Dow industrial average rose 6.87% despite today's decline

