Stocks closed little changed. Have the best week since April
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ closes up 9% for the weekThe major indices are closing little changed.
- The NASDAQ index closed marginally higher for the 5th consecutive day
- the S&P index fell marginally snapping a 4 day winning streak
- the Dow industrial average also fell snapping its 4 day winning streak
- major indices have their best week since April
- NASDAQ winning streak is the longest since August
A look at the final numbers are showing:
- S&P index, -0.98 points or -0.03% at 3509.47. The high price reached 3521.58. The low price extended to 3484.34
- NASDAQ index rose 4.3 points or 0.04% at 11895.23. The high price reached 11920.54. The low price extended to 11737.13
- Dow industrial average fell 66.78 points or -0.24% at 28323.46. The high price reached 28431.96. The low price extended to 28189.50
For the week:
- S&P index rose 7.32%
- NASDAQ index rose 9.01%
- Dow industrial average rose 6.87% despite today's decline