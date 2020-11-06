Stocks closed little changed. Have the best week since April

Author: Greg Michalowski

NASDAQ closes up 9% for the week

The major indices are closing little changed. 
  • The NASDAQ index closed marginally higher for the 5th consecutive day
  • the S&P index fell marginally snapping a 4 day winning streak
  • the Dow industrial average also fell snapping its 4 day winning streak
  • major indices have their best week since April
  • NASDAQ winning streak is the longest since August
A look at the final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index, -0.98 points or -0.03% at 3509.47. The high price reached 3521.58. The low price extended to 3484.34
  • NASDAQ index rose 4.3 points or 0.04% at 11895.23. The high price reached 11920.54. The low price extended to 11737.13
  • Dow industrial average fell 66.78 points or -0.24% at 28323.46. The high price reached 28431.96. The low price extended to 28189.50
For the week:
  • S&P index rose 7.32%
  • NASDAQ index rose 9.01% 
  • Dow industrial average rose 6.87% despite today's decline
