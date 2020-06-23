Stocks come off a bit as we head into the last half hour of trading

S&P, Nasdaq move toward session lows

The major stock indices are coming off a bit as we head into the last half hour of trading. The S&P index and NASDAQ index have moved toward session lows.









The S&P index had a low percentage gain of 0.47%. It is currently at 0.67%. The high percentage reached 1.19%





The NASDAQ index is up 0.96%. The low percentage gain was 0.57%. The high percentage gain was at 1.64%.







The Dow industrial average is trading more mid range with a gain of 0.81%

