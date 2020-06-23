Stocks come off a bit as we head into the last half hour of trading

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

S&P, Nasdaq move toward session lows

The major stock indices are coming off a bit as we head into the last half hour of trading. The S&P index and NASDAQ index have moved toward session lows.  

S&P, Nasdaq move toward session lows

The S&P index had a low percentage gain of 0.47%. It is currently at 0.67%. The high percentage reached 1.19%

The NASDAQ index is up 0.96%. The low percentage gain was 0.57%. The high percentage gain was at 1.64%.

The Dow industrial average is trading more mid range with a gain of 0.81%

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose