Stocks coming back with an hour of trading to go
Technical Analysis
Major indices are still lower but well off lows
With an hour to go, the major stock indices are making a comeback from lower levels in what has been an up and down and up again session.
- The S&P index is trading down -1.75 points -0.6% at 2876.65
- The NASDAQ index is down -9 points -0.11% at 7844.75
- The Dow industrial average is down -43 points or -0.17% at 25856
US yields are lowers still but off their intraday lows. The yield curve continue to invert with the 2-10 at -4.1 bps (closed at -0.4 bps yesterday).