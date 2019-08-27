Stocks coming back with an hour of trading to go

Major indices are still lower but well off lows

With an hour to go, the major stock indices are making a comeback from lower levels in what has been an up and down and up again session.





The S&P index is trading down -1.75 points -0.6% at 2876.65

The NASDAQ index is down -9 points -0.11% at 7844.75

The Dow industrial average is down -43 points or -0.17% at 25856 US yields are lowers still but off their intraday lows. The yield curve continue to invert with the 2-10 at -4.1 bps (closed at -0.4 bps yesterday).









