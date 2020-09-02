Stocks continue to run higher. Dow getting closer to all time record high

In addition to filling the gap, the move higher has taken the price within 464 points of the all-time high of 29568.57 reached on February 12. The March low took the price down 38.4% from that high. Since bottoming, the price is up nearly 60% from a low.





For the year, the Dow is now up 1.96%.





In the other indices today, the NASDAQ lags with ONLY a 0.94% gain. The S&P index is up 1.56% to 3581.56.



