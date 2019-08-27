Stocks could not keep the momentum going in the last hour. End lower on the day

Major indices close lower as yield curve inverts more

The yield curve inverted more today and stocks worried about the recession implications of such moves. Nevertheless with an hour to go the broad indices turned a little positive again, but ran out of steam. The major indices are closing day lower.





The provisional closes are showing:

The S&P index -9.22 points or -0.32% in 2869.13

The NASDAQ index -26.79 points or -0.34% at 7826.94

The Dow -120.93 points or -0.47% at 25778 Below is a graphical look of the percentage changes for the major indices in North America and in Europe today.







