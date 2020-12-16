Stocks dip after FOMC decision
Technical Analysis
Dow industrial average down about 50 pointsthe US stocks have dipped after the FOMC decision:
- The Dow has move down from 30153. It is currently trading at 30115 (down about 40 points)
- The S&P fell from 3700 and is currently trading at 3694.50. That is down around 5.5 points since decision
- The Nasdaq has moved from 12642 to the current level of 12624.79. That is down around 18 points since the decision
Not a lot of movement ahead of the FOMC press conference.