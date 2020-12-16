Stocks dip after FOMC decision

Dow industrial average down about 50 points

The Dow has move down from 30153. It is currently trading at 30115 (down about 40 points)

The S&P fell from 3700 and is currently trading at 3694.50. That is down around 5.5 points since decision

The Nasdaq has moved from 12642 to the current level of 12624.79. That is down around 18 points since the decision Not a lot of movement ahead of the FOMC press conference.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

the US stocks have dipped after the FOMC decision: