Stocks down for the 3rd day at the opening

The snapshot of the markets currently shows:

S&P index -19 points or -0.52% at 3549.19



NASDAQ index down 14 points or -0.12% 11787



Dow industrial average down 190 points or -0.65% that 29250

In other markets, gold is under pressure as is silver. WTI crude oil futures are also lower:

spot gold $-15 or -0.8% at $1857.20



spot silver down $0.55 or -2.25% $23.78



WTI crude oil futures down $0.36 of -0.86% $41.46

in the US debt market yields are lower with a flatter yield curve:

2 year 0.169%, -0.3 basis points



5 year 0.34%, -1.1 basis points



10 year 0.852%, -1 point basis points



30 year 1.577%, -2.2 basis points

In the forex, the USD remains the strongest while the AUD remains the weakest (that was the order at the start of the North American session). The GBP has weakened as Brexit negotiations have been postponed due to one of Covid 19. That sent the price below its 200 hour moving average at 1.32106, and toward the low from Tuesday's trade at 1.31923. However the price has since bounce back toward the 200 hour moving average.



The major US stock indices are down for the 3rd day in a row at the opening. The declines are led by the Dow industrial average which is currently down about 0.6%. The NASDAQ is lower but performing relatively better.