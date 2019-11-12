Stocks little changed at the open. Await Trump.
Technical Analysis
Dow closed at a record level yesterday
The Dow closed higher yesterday. As a result, any positive gain today would make a new record high at the close.
The NASDAQ index and S&P index failed to make a new high yesterday. They fell by 11 and 6 points respectively. So if my math is correct (wink wink), gains of 11 points in the NASDAQ and 6 points in the S&P would be testing the record high closing levels from Friday (for what it's worth).
A couple minutes into the opening the snapshot of the major indices is showing:
In the US debt market yields are marginally lower with the longer and leading the way to the downside. The 2 year to 10 year spread is narrowed by about 0.8 bps today.
- The Dow -6 points or -0.02% at 27687.40
- S&P index +3.86 points or 0.12% at 3090.87
- NASDAQ index +12 points or 0.14% at 8477.00
- Spot gold is down $2.30 -0.16% at $1453.57
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.31 or 0.55% at $57.18
- Most of the major currency pairs versus the US dollar are trading within 15 pips of the closing level from yesterday (EURSD -14 pips, GBPUSD -9 pips, USDJPY +4 pips, USDCHF +12 pips, USDCAD -6 pips). The exception is the NZDUSD which is trading down 30 pips currently on -0.47% at 0.6332. The inflation expectations index was lower than expectations and that pushed the pair to the downside in the Asian session