Stocks end a solid week with gains today
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index leads the way
The major US stock indices are ending a solid week with gains across the board. Of the big 3 indices, the NASDAQ led the way. However, the Russell 2000 have the largest gains at 1.27%.
- The S&P and NASDAQ and Russell 2000 all closed at record levels
- Dow, S&P on track for 5 day winning streak
- major indices had their best week since early November
For the day:
- S&P index rose 15.06 points or 0.39% to 3886.80
- NASDAQ index rose 78.55 points or 0.57% at 13856.29
- Dow rose 92.25 points or 0.30% to 31148.11
For the trading week,
- Dow industrial average rose 3.89%
- S&P index rose 4.65%
- Russell 2000 index rose 7.59%