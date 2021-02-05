Stocks end a solid week with gains today

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ index leads the way

The major US stock indices are ending a solid week with gains across the board.  Of the big 3 indices, the NASDAQ led the way. However, the Russell 2000 have the largest gains at 1.27%.  

  • The S&P and NASDAQ and Russell 2000 all closed at record levels
  • Dow, S&P on track for 5 day winning streak
  • major indices had their best week since early November
For the day:
  • S&P index rose 15.06 points or 0.39% to 3886.80
  • NASDAQ index rose 78.55 points or 0.57% at 13856.29
  • Dow rose 92.25 points or 0.30% to 31148.11
For the trading week, 
  • Dow industrial average rose 3.89%
  • S&P index rose 4.65%
  • Russell 2000 index rose 7.59%
