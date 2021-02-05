Stocks end a solid week with gains today

NASDAQ index leads the way

The major US stock indices are ending a solid week with gains across the board. Of the big 3 indices, the NASDAQ led the way. However, the Russell 2000 have the largest gains at 1.27%.



The S&P and NASDAQ and Russell 2000 all closed at record levels



Dow, S&P on track for 5 day winning streak



major indices had their best week since early November

For the day:

S&P index rose 15.06 points or 0.39% to 3886.80



NASDAQ index rose 78.55 points or 0.57% at 13856.29



Dow rose 92.25 points or 0.30% to 31148.11 For the trading week,

