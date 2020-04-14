Stocks extend gains. Nasdaq up 4% now
Technical Analysis
S&P and Dow lag but still with solid gains
The US stocks have extended their gains, with the NASDAQ index up 4% now at 8519.
The S&P index is currently up 83 points or 2.96%. The Dow industrial average is up 557 points or 2.37%.
The NASDAQ index moved above its
- 50% retracement at 8234.896 with a gap opening today
- the 200 day moving average at 8398.34, and the
- 50 day moving average at 8418.39.
The next target off the daily chart comes in at the 61.8% retracement at 8613.316. Above that is the 100 day moving average at 8679.42.