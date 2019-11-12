Stocks giving up gains. Still higher but earlier gains eroded

Dow near unchanged

The major US stock indices have been giving up some of their gains over the last 20 or so minutes. 

  • The S&P index is now up only 5 points at 3092.04. It was up near 15 points at session highs. The low for the day reached 3088.81
  • The NASDAQ index is up 18.25 points at 8482.50 after being up at 8514.84 at the session highs. The low for the day reached a 469.57
  • The Dow is trading unchanged 87691.10.  Remember the index close at a record level yesterday. 
The S&P index is now trading below its all-time record high close. The NASDAQ is still holding onto a record high close if the gains can stay above 11 points or so at the end of day.   Both the S&P and the NASDAQ hit all-time record intraday highs today.



