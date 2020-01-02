Stocks move back toward highs for the day

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Nasdaq leads the way

The major US stock indices are moving back higher led by the tech heavy Nasdaq index.

The Nasdaq index is up 81.7 points or 0.91% at 9054.25.  The earlier high price is still 6 or so points higher at 9060.69, but the index is well off the low of 9010.89.  A close at this level would be a record close for the index. Close above 9022 would be a record close. 

The S&P is up 14 points or 0.44% at 3244.80. It too is off the low so 3235.53 but short of the high at 3250.04. A close above 3240.02 would be a record high close

The Dow is up 198 points or 0.69% at 28737.  It is just 8 points off it's highs at 28745.52. A close above 28645.26 is a record close today. 

Leading the charge higher are:
  • AMD, plus a 6.27%
  • Tencent, +3.62%
  • Alibaba, +3.47%
  • Tesla, +2.92%
  • Micron, +2.75%
  • Amazon, +2.21%
  • Facebook, +1.89%
  • Nvidia, +1.87%

