Stocks move back toward highs for the day
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq leads the wayThe major US stock indices are moving back higher led by the tech heavy Nasdaq index.
The Nasdaq index is up 81.7 points or 0.91% at 9054.25. The earlier high price is still 6 or so points higher at 9060.69, but the index is well off the low of 9010.89. A close at this level would be a record close for the index. Close above 9022 would be a record close.
The S&P is up 14 points or 0.44% at 3244.80. It too is off the low so 3235.53 but short of the high at 3250.04. A close above 3240.02 would be a record high close
The Dow is up 198 points or 0.69% at 28737. It is just 8 points off it's highs at 28745.52. A close above 28645.26 is a record close today.
Leading the charge higher are:
- AMD, plus a 6.27%
- Tencent, +3.62%
- Alibaba, +3.47%
- Tesla, +2.92%
- Micron, +2.75%
- Amazon, +2.21%
- Facebook, +1.89%
- Nvidia, +1.87%