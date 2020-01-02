Stocks move back toward highs for the day

Nasdaq leads the way





The Nasdaq index is up 81.7 points or 0.91% at 9054.25. The earlier high price is still 6 or so points higher at 9060.69, but the index is well off the low of 9010.89. A close at this level would be a record close for the index. Close above 9022 would be a record close.



The S&P is up 14 points or 0.44% at 3244.80. It too is off the low so 3235.53 but short of the high at 3250.04. A close above 3240.02 would be a record high close



The Dow is up 198 points or 0.69% at 28737. It is just 8 points off it's highs at 28745.52. A close above 28645.26 is a record close today.





Leading the charge higher are:

AMD, plus a 6.27%

Tencent, +3.62%

Alibaba, +3.47%

Tesla, +2.92%

Micron, +2.75%

Amazon, +2.21%

Facebook, +1.89%



Nvidia, +1.87%



