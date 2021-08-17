Stocks move lower at the open

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow -304 points or -0.83% at 35328

S&P index -34 points or -0.76% at 4446

NASDAQ index -150 points or -1.0% at 14645

in other markets:

Spot gold is up to dollars and $0.80 or +0.16% at $1789.67.

Spot silver is down two cents at $23.82

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.58 a -0.87% at $66.81

bitcoin is up $532 at $46,463 In the US debt market, yields have reversed their early New York session declines. The 10 year yield is now up 0.5 basis points despite the weaker than expected retail sales data. The two year yield is up 0.8 basis points.









The US dollar is following the move higher in rates (and not the weaker retail sales). It is now the strongest of the majors with the NZD and AUD the runaway weakest











