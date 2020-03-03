Stocks get volatile and move lower through the Powell press conference

Dow down -350 points

The stock shifted lower during the press conference. The S&P index moved down from 3105 to a low of 3058. The Nasdaq index moved to a low of 8865 after being at 9004 at the start of the press conference. The Dow industrial average was up at 26765 and currently trades at 26354.





The S&P index has its 200 day moving average down at 3049.51. The NASDAQ index has a key 100 day moving average at 8840.08. Moves below those levels would be more bearish from a technical perspective.

