Stocks move to new highs. NASDAQ trades above all time high closing level
Technical Analysis
Pres. Trump looking to get another stimulus check out .The broader US stock indices are trading at new session highs. Pres. Trump is out saying that he backs a 2nd stimulus check for Americans in the next coronavirus package. Details are expected in the next few weeks.
The S&P traded up to 3.114.88. The June high extended 3232.39. So at current levels we still are well off that recent high.. The end of year close for 2019 was up at 3230.78. The price is also well off that level.
The NASDAQ index traded up to 10030.25. The all-time high for the NASDAQ index reach 10086.29. The all time high close was at 10020.35. So, the current price is above that level. Close above would be more positive.