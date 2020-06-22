Stocks move to new highs. NASDAQ trades above all time high closing level







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus The NASDAQ index traded up to 10030.25. The all-time high for the NASDAQ index reach 10086.29. The all time high close was at 10020.35. So, the current price is above that level. Close above would be more positive.

The S&P traded up to 3.114.88. The June high extended 3232.39. So at current levels we still are well off that recent high.. The end of year close for 2019 was up at 3230.78. The price is also well off that level.