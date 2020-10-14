Stocks moved lower as hopes for stimulus fade
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ continues to lead the way lowerThe major indices are all lower on the day. The declines today would be the 2nd consecutive down day after 4 days to the upside. The NASDAQ index is leading the way to the downside with a -0.80% decline. The index is trading to new session lows
Treasury Sec. Mnuchin speaking at a Milkin Inst. global conference, tried to put forth a positive light on stimulus talks, also said that getting something done before election is difficult and on certain issues, stimulus talks are still far apart.
A snapshot of current markets shows:
- S&P index -20.11 points or -0.57% at 3491.92. The low price just reached 3489.50
- NASDAQ index -94 points or -0.80% at 11769.89. That is just off the new lows
- Dow industrial average -139 points or -0.469% at 28543.