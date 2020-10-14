Stocks moved lower as hopes for stimulus fade

NASDAQ continues to lead the way lower





Treasury Sec. Mnuchin speaking at a Milkin Inst. global conference, tried to put forth a positive light on stimulus talks, also said that getting something done before election is difficult and on certain issues, stimulus talks are still far apart.





A snapshot of current markets shows:

S&P index -20.11 points or -0.57% at 3491.92. The low price just reached 3489.50



NASDAQ index -94 points or -0.80% at 11769.89. That is just off the new lows



Dow industrial average -139 points or -0.469% at 28543.





The major indices are all lower on the day. The declines today would be the 2nd consecutive down day after 4 days to the upside. The NASDAQ index is leading the way to the downside with a -0.80% decline. The index is trading to new session lows