Stocks moving higher. NASDAQ looking to break five day losing streak

Dow and S&P lead the way





The snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 269.9 points or 0.78%at 34847.90

S&P index up 34.53 points or 0.78% at 4477.57

NASDAQ index up 69.64 points or 0.46% 15107.44 Each of the major indices were lower earlier in the session: Dow was down -0.16% it had its lows

S&P index was down -0.12% it's lows

NASDAQ index was down -0.35% at it's lows Looking at the NASDAQ index, the price moved down to test its 200 hour moving average currently near 14999.43. The price dipped below that moving average but could not sustain downside momentum. The sellers turned the buyers on the failed break.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The major US indices are trading near session highs, with the S&P and Dow industrial average both rising by 0.78% and leading the way.