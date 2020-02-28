Stocks off lows. Nasdaq trades to new session highs.

Nasdaq back above 200 day MA

The Nasdaq index fell below its 200 day moving average for the 1st time since June 2019. That moving average currently comes in at 8391.65. The low for the day move down to a 264.159.









However we are now seeing a snapback rally and that has taken the price back above its 200 day moving average level. We currently trade at 8470, down at -95 points or -1.14% That is well off the low at -3.53%.





The S&P is also higher but off the highest levels. It was down over 4% on the day and is currently down -2.11%.









