Stocks on track for record closes

The Dow old record high was 31188.38. The index is currently trading at 31304.61, up 156 points or 0.5%

The S&P index closed at a record high on Friday at 3886.83. The index is currently up 16.94 points or 0.44% 3903 29

The NASDAQ index also closed Friday at a record high at 13,856.30. It is currently up 82.2 points or 0.59% at 13938.47



The Russell 2000 also closed at a record level on Friday. It is up 44.76 points or 2.0% at 2278.05



Fed officials Barkin and Mester reiterated that the Fed was on hold for an extended period of time and looking to push employment back toward full employment. Although they expect inflation to rise temporarily, they characterize the raises as transitory. Technology and globalization is a negative to inflation and is likely to keep inflation subdued.

