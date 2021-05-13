Stocks open higher and hope to snap a three day slide

NASDAQ leads the way with a gain of 1%





A snapshot of the market a few minutes into the opening shows:

S&P index +28.57 points or 0.7% at 4091.87. The index fell -2.15% yesterday



NASDAQ index up 146 points or 1.12% at 13178. The index fell -2.67% yesterday



Dow of 157 points or 0.47% at 33747. The index fell -1.99% yesterday in other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $5.30 or 0.3% $1821.15.



Spot silver is trading down three cents or -0.12% at $27



WTI crude oil futures are down $1.63 or -2.45% at $64.47



Bitcoin is down $-4166 or -7.65% of $50,315. Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla would not accept bitcoin prepayment of cars until the energy cost of the digital currency market moves lower

Ethereum is also down sharply. It is currently down $-260 or -6.35% at $3839 but off the low of $3550 In the US debt market, yields are lower with the 30 year leading the way at -1.7 basis points. The U.S. Treasury will auction off $27 billion of 30 year bonds at 1 PM ET.





A look at the forex market shows the NZD and CHF as the strongest of the majors, while the GBP is the weakest. The USD is a small tilt to the downside and weaker since the NY start on the back of higher stocks (risk off).







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The major stock indices are opening higher and process hope to snap a three day slide. The NASDAQ is leading the way with a gain of over 1%. However, after yesterday's -2.67% decline, it it is just a retracement of some of the losses.