Stocks open lower with Nasdaq liquidation continuing

Major indices all down for the second consecutive day

The major indices are lower for the third consecutive day with the NASDAQ leading the way lower once again. Yesterday the NASDAQ fell by slightly more than 2%. The Dow was down by the thinnest of margins (-0.01%). The S&P fell -0.55%.





The snapshot one format since the opening is currently showing:

S&P index -15.76 points or -0.41% at 3873.38



NASDAQ index -81.83 points or -0.63% at 12880.05



Dow -153 points or -0.47% of 32267.06 in other markets:



Spot gold is up $5.77 or 0.33% $1740.50



Spot silver is down $0.27 or -1.09% at $24.82

WTI crude oil futures are down $2 or -3.27% of $59.18



bitcoin is trading down $2425 or -4.49% at $51,620



two year 0.140%, -0.05 basis points



five year 0.815%, +0.7 basis points



10 year 1.592%, -1.5 basis points



30 year 2.295%, -1.3 basis points

The GBP is the strongest of the majors, while the JPY is the weakest. The US dollars mixed versus the major currencies.



US yields are mostly lower with a kink in the five-year: