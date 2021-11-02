Stocks open mixed. NASDAQ down marginally. The Dow and S&P up marginally.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average is up 1.2 points or 0.00% at 356912.45



S&P index is up 1.27 points or 0.03% at 4615.11



NASDAQ index is down -19.48 points or -0.12% at 15576.26



A quick look at the other markets as stock trading gets underway shows:



Spot gold $-3.27 or -0.18% 1790.24.



Spot silver is down $0.44 or -1.82% at $23.58



Crude oil is trading down $-0.80 at $83.30



Bitcoin is trading higher at $63,250.

In the US debt market, the yield curve is steeper with the two year down -3.9 basis points. The 30 year yield is up 0.3 basis points.











In the forex market, the JPY is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest. The USD is stronger with the gain in the AUD and NZD outpacing the other gains (vs other currencies).







