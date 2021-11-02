Stocks open mixed. NASDAQ down marginally. The Dow and S&P up marginally.
Technical Analysis
All three indices closed at record levels yesterdayThe US stocks have opened mixed. The Dow and S&P are up marginally while the NASDAQ index is down marginally. All three major indices closed at record levels yesterday (NASDAQ 39th record close for the year. Dow index 40th record close for the year. S&P 60th record close for the year).
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average is up 1.2 points or 0.00% at 356912.45
- S&P index is up 1.27 points or 0.03% at 4615.11
- NASDAQ index is down -19.48 points or -0.12% at 15576.26
A quick look at the other markets as stock trading gets underway shows:
- Spot gold $-3.27 or -0.18% 1790.24.
- Spot silver is down $0.44 or -1.82% at $23.58
- Crude oil is trading down $-0.80 at $83.30
- Bitcoin is trading higher at $63,250.
In the US debt market, the yield curve is steeper with the two year down -3.9 basis points. The 30 year yield is up 0.3 basis points.
In the forex market, the JPY is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest. The USD is stronger with the gain in the AUD and NZD outpacing the other gains (vs other currencies).