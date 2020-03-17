Stocks open up about 2% to 2.5%

Its better than nothing.

The major US stock indices are opening with gains about 2-3% (give or take) in volatile trading





The snapshot of the market a few minutes into the opening is showing

S&P index +53.36 points or +2.24% at 2439.49



NASDAQ index +164 points or +2.39% at 7069.42



the Dow industrial average is lagging with a gain of 359 points or 1.78% at 20548.0



The gains are off the premarket high levels overnight, but it's better than nothing. The gains are also relatively small, but in another time, they are decent. We know, however, that the risk and volatility is at red hot levels.