Stocks open with declines across the board

Author: Greg Michalowski

Dow industrial average down near 1% in early trading

the major stock indices are opening lower. The NASDAQ is near unchanged while the Dow industrial average is approaching -1%.

The snapshot of the markets currently shows:
  • NASDAQ index -2.3 points or -0.02% at 11922.50
  • S&P index -22.14 points or -0.61% at 3604
  • Dow industrial average -288 points or -0.96% at 29665
In other markets:
  • Spot gold is trading near unchanged levels at $1889.
  • Spot silver is trading down $0.18 or -0.77% at $24.56
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.25 -0.60% $41.09
In the forex, the GBP remains the strongest (followed by the JPY), while the NZD, AUD and CAD remain the weakest.  The mix is very similar to the North American open levels.  

The USD is mixed
US yields have taken more to the downside with the yield curve flattening more. The 2-10 year spread is down to 70.18 basis points from 72.9 basis points at the close yesterday. 

US yields are lower

