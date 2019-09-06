Stocks open with modest gains

Off pre-market levels after ok jobs report

The US stock market is now open and the snapshot of the major indices are showing modest gains. The levels are off the premarket highs.





S&P index +2.7 points or 0.09% at 2978.90



NASDAQ index up 1.7 points or 0.02% at 8118.23



Dow industrial average up 49.00.18 percent at 26777









The forex market is still showing the NZD as the stongest and the CHF as the weakest of the majors. The USD is lower vs. the opening levels in the New York session





In the US debt market yields have now moved into the red after being higher earlier in the session.