Stocks open with modest gains after US employment report

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

Dow trades around unchanges. Nasdaq doing a little better

The US stock markets are open and the major indices are modestly higher.

  • The Dow is up about 3 points or 0.01% at 28957
  • S&P index is up 4.9 points or 0.15% at 3279.82
  • NASDAQ index is up 26 points or 0.29% at 9229.50
The gains are off of the premarket levels implied by the futures market.

A look around the other markets is showing:
  • spot gold up $1 or 0.06% at $1553.39
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.46 or -0.77% at $59.10
in the US debt market yields are mostly lower:
  • 2 year 1.574%, -0.4 basis points
  • 10 year 1.840%, -1.3 basis points
  • 30 year 2.308%, -2.1 basis points


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose