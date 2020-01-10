Stocks open with modest gains after US employment report

Dow trades around unchanges. Nasdaq doing a little better

The Dow is up about 3 points or 0.01% at 28957

S&P index is up 4.9 points or 0.15% at 3279.82



NASDAQ index is up 26 points or 0.29% at 9229.50

spot gold up $1 or 0.06% at $1553.39



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.46 or -0.77% at $59.10

