Stocks open with modest gains after US employment report
Technical Analysis
Dow trades around unchanges. Nasdaq doing a little better
The US stock markets are open and the major indices are modestly higher.
- The Dow is up about 3 points or 0.01% at 28957
- S&P index is up 4.9 points or 0.15% at 3279.82
- NASDAQ index is up 26 points or 0.29% at 9229.50
The gains are off of the premarket levels implied by the futures market.
A look around the other markets is showing:
- spot gold up $1 or 0.06% at $1553.39
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.46 or -0.77% at $59.10
in the US debt market yields are mostly lower:
- 2 year 1.574%, -0.4 basis points
- 10 year 1.840%, -1.3 basis points
- 30 year 2.308%, -2.1 basis points