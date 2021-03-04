Stocks open with modest gains after yesterday's declines

Major indices up about 0.3%





Today we are seeing a modest rebound (relative to those levels). A snapshot of the market 6 or so minutes into the opening currently shows:

S&P index up for 15 points or 0.42% at 3835.54



NASDAQ index up 59 points or 0.46% at 13056.62



Dow industrial average up 150 points or 0.49% at 31418.74

in other markets as equity trading gets underway is showing: spot gold up $4.20 or 0.24% $1715.43.

Spot silver unchange at $26.10

WTI crude oil futures of $0.90 or 1.47% and $62.18 (OPEC is meeting today)

Bitcoin is now trading down around $600 or -1.13% at $50,400. The high price reached $51,790.33. The low price extended to $48,562.15 In the US debt market, the yields are trading modestly lower with the 30 year down -2.1 basis points. The 10 year is down -1.0 Basis points.



A snapshot of the forex market, currently shows the AUD and the CHF remaining as the strongest and weakest of the majors. The USD has it dipped modestly since early NA levels:

The NASDAQ index tumbled -2.7% yesterday. The S&P index fell -1.31%. The Dow industrial average had a more modest declines -0.39% but each of the major indices close at their lows.