Stocks plunge to end the week but not as bad as some recent days

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

When you have -10% days, a fall of -4.35% doesn't sound that bad

The US stocks plunged once again today with the declines led by the Dow.  Although sharply lower, a fall of over 4% does not sound so bad when we've endured -10% moves of late.  What we know is the numbers are not pretty today/this week/YTD and over the last year.

A look at the final number for the day are showing:
  • S&P index fell -104.47 points or -4.34% to 2304.92
  • Nasdaq index fell -271.05 points or -3.79% to 6879.52
  • Dow fell -913.21 points or -4.55% to 9173.98
For the week, the numbers were horrible as well:
  • S&P index fell -14.98%
  • NASDAQ index fell -12.64%
  • Dow fell -17.3%
Year to date numbers for the major indices are showing:
  • S&P index, -28.66%
  • Nasdaq index, -23.33%
  • Dow -32.81% 
Finally, going back 1 year:
  • S&P index, -18.39%
  • NASDAQ index, -10.99%
  • Dow, -25.53%
No matter how you slice it, the final numbers for the day, the week, the year to date and the year are not pretty....not pretty at all.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose