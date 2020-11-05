Stocks pushing toward session highs

Dow industrial average back up around 600 points

The S&P index is up around 79 points or 2.3% at 3523. The high for the day reach 3529.05

the NASDAQ index is up 318 points or 2.75% at 11908.58. The high price reached 11923.13



Dow industrial average is up around 590 points or 2.12% at 28440. It's high price reached 28495

For the 1st 4 days of the week, the major indices are up sharply:

S&P index is up around 7.3%



NASDAQ index is up around 9.8%



Dow industrial average is up about 6.4% from the week's lows

Big moves for a short period time for the indices.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The US stocks are pushing back toward the highs for the day.