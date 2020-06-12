Stocks rally into the close but still off highest levels
Technical Analysis
Stocks have worst week in 3 monthsThe major stock indices rallied into the close but are still selling off the highest levels.
- The stocks have the worst week in 3 months
- Dow and S&P have their 1st positive day after 4 days down
- stocks rebounded after the plunge on Thursday
a snapshot of the major indices at the close shows:
- S&P index +39.21 points or 1.31% at 3041.31
- NASDAQ index rose 96.02 points or 1.01% at 9588.80
- Dow rose 477.37 points or 1.9% at 25605.54.
Although higher, the gains were well off the highs but also well off the lows (closing around mid range).
- S&P index was up as much as 2.88% but was as low as -0.59%
- Nasdaq index was up as much as 2.91% but was as low as -0.83%
- Dow was up as much as 3.33% but was as low as -0.20%.
Below are the % high, low and closes for the major NA and European indices for today.
For the week, the major indices all fell with the Dow the weakest.
- S&P, -4.78%
- Nasdaq, -2.3%
- Dow, -5.55%