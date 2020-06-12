Stocks rally into the close but still off highest levels

The stocks have the worst week in 3 months



Dow and S&P have their 1st positive day after 4 days down

stocks rebounded after the plunge on Thursday



a snapshot of the major indices at the close shows:



S&P index +39.21 points or 1.31% at 3041.31

NASDAQ index rose 96.02 points or 1.01% at 9588.80



Dow rose 477.37 points or 1.9% at 25605.54. Although higher, the gains were well off the highs but also well off the lows (closing around mid range).



S&P index was up as much as 2.88% but was as low as -0.59%

Nasdaq index was up as much as 2.91% but was as low as -0.83%

Dow was up as much as 3.33% but was as low as -0.20%. Below are the % high, low and closes for the major NA and European indices for today.





For the week, the major indices all fell with the Dow the weakest.




